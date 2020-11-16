Gulf World welcomes seventeen new sea turtles

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gulf World has over a dozen new residents wading around their aquariums as of Saturday. 

Seventeen Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles found themselves a new temporary home at the aquarium in Panama City Beach, after being flown by airplane all the way from Quincy, Massachusetts.

The reason behind their transport is due to chilly temperatures in the New England area. 

Sea turtles can become cold-stunned when the temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries drop below 50 degrees.

The New England Aquarium was also at capacity, so they reached out to other facilities in southern areas for assistance in treating stranded sea turtles.

Gulf World gladly stepped up to the plate and will continue to treat these sea turtles until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and National Marine Fisheries Service give them the all-clear to be released into the wild.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Sneads volleyball breaks record for most consecutive state title wins

Stand with Trump

Walton County Chairman retires after two terms served

Panama City Church reopens its chapel doors

Missing Woman in Freeport

Golf Cart Accident

More Local News

Don't Miss