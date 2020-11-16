Gulf World welcomes seventeen new sea turtles

Gulf World has over a dozen new residents wading around their aquariums as of Saturday.

Seventeen Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles found themselves a new temporary home at the aquarium in Panama City Beach, after being flown by airplane all the way from Quincy, Massachusetts.

The reason behind their transport is due to chilly temperatures in the New England area.

Sea turtles can become cold-stunned when the temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries drop below 50 degrees.

The New England Aquarium was also at capacity, so they reached out to other facilities in southern areas for assistance in treating stranded sea turtles.

Gulf World gladly stepped up to the plate and will continue to treat these sea turtles until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and National Marine Fisheries Service give them the all-clear to be released into the wild.