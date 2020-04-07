LIVE NOW /
Gulf Coast Jam talent announcement postponed

Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After initially pushing back the headliner announcement for Gulf Coast Jam until mid-April, the announcement has been once again postponed until May. But not to worry — because the concert itself is still moving forward.

Gulf Coast Jam staff do not feel it is appropriate to announce a lineup amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

They want to be clear though, they are not buying time to cancel in the future. The show will still be happening Labor Day Weekend as planned.

Gulf Coast Jam Producer, Rendy Lovelady says this is a move that is done out of respect for the President and the Governor— in order to support the local community.

“Its just too, it feels inappropriate. I mean the world is dealing with a lot, the world is dealing with trauma everywhere and the bottom line is Gulf Coast Jam when we announce our big talent line up its going to be big, its going to be exciting and its going to be happy. So I just cant, it doesn’t feel right right now,” said Lovelady.

This has also been a setback for the concert financially, staff saying postponing ticket sales has cost them a lot of money but that it is the right decision for everyone involved. The new announcement date of the talent lineup will take place on May 5th.

