Gulf Coast Jam postponed again

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam that was rescheduled for this March, has been postponed again.

Producer Rendy Lovelady announced on Thursday the 2020 concert will now be held June 4 -6.

The concert will include the same headliners: Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Luke Bryan.

The 2021 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is still set for Labor Day weekend in September.

Lovelady said if people don’t feel comfortable attending the concert in June, they can transfer their tickets to the festival in September.