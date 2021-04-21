Gulf Coast Jam and other mega concerts will take place starting in June

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It’s official, Gulf Coast Jam will be happening the first weekend in June, then again in September, followed by SandJam in October.

These are some of the first mega-events in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

June fourth through sixth, thousands of people will be packed into Frank Brown Park once again for some country music.

Concert Organizer Rendy Lovelady said he can’t think of a better place than Panama City Beach to have the first large concert.

“All the festivals are starting to come back,” Lovelady said. “The reality is that we are going to be the first of what they call a mega event in the country to happen so there is a lot of pressure on us but we are excited about it.”

Ticket prices will go up by 10 dollars on Friday, April 23 at 8 a.m. Military and first responder tickets will start at 139 dollars and general admission will start at 169 dollars.

“Based on sales right now it is going to be the biggest event we’ve ever had,” Lovelady said.

The fun and music is not the only exciting part for everyone that lives right here on the world’s most beautiful beaches. Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach, Lacee Rudd, said an event like this one also brings tons of business to the area.

“These year-round events are so crucial to our destination and keeping visitors coming in and increasing those year-to-date bed tax numbers,” Rudd said.

She said when Gulf Coast Jam first started, the city saw a 10 percent increase in bed tax revenues for the month.

“There’s really so much to do on our 27 miles of white sand beaches,” Rudd said.

Lovelady said there are still safety protocols to be worked out for the event.

He also said there will be some big announcements about future concerts very soon.

“We are going to actually announce it Friday night on the stage and when we tell you who’s coming it’s going to be a pretty big deal,” Lovelady said.

When buying those tickets Lovelady said it is important you watch out for scammers.

He said to only buy tickets off Facebook from the official Gulf Coast Jam page and watch out for people fishing for personal information.

“Be careful and be very very aware of anyone that is coming to you on your page and asking for your social security number because you know that we don’t ask for social security numbers,” Lovelady said. “Anything that seems unusual don’t give it to them and if it doesn’t have a blue checkmark don’t trust it.”

Lovelady said they are hoping to make this a mask-less event. All payments will be touchless and they are still working out the details on how to make it as safe as possible.