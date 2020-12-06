GoFundMe created in support of family who lost children in tragic mini-golf accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– On Friday, first responders were on the scene of a tragic car accident on Front Beach Road in front of Coconut Creek Family Fun Park.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle and his 6-year-old sister also died as a result of the wreck.

According to a GoFundMe page, the children are identified as Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner.

The GoFundme was created to support the parents with both travel and funeral expenses.

