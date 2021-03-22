Georgia man arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – A Georgia man is facing charges after authorities say he was inappropriately touching himself in the presence of young children.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the incident happened just after 5:30 Sunday evening at the Edgewater Beach Resort.

Officers said witnesses saw 60-year-old Mark Robinson standing in his room behind three large glass windows fully naked and touching himself while in plain view of several small children on the pool deck.

Police said the children were between two and ten years old.

Robinson was arrested and is now facing charges for lewd and lascivious behavior