Fundraiser night to help local bar employee severely injured in crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local bar holding a special fundraiser night in support of one of their employees.

All proceeds on the night from 6 p.m. till close at Patches Pub & Grill on Panama City Beach will go towards Hannah, a staff member of the bar who sustained serious injuries from a car accident earlier this week.

Patches Pub & Grill owner Vince Greiner said they wanted to help Hannah pay the mounting medical bills on her road to recovery and that she isn’t just a worker there but a family member.

“At Patches, we don’t consider our employees as employees, we consider them as family members. Cindy and I, owners of Patches, we take care of everybody so our employees are first, they’re family members,” explained Greiner.

A GoFundMe page was also created for Hannah, click here to head there.