Fundraiser created for woman who died swimming in the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The community is now coming together after a water call Friday night left one woman dead. Authorities say it’s still unclear whether the woman died from medical-related reasons or as a result of drowning.

The Panama City Beach Police Department and EMS responded to the Edgewater Beach Resort Friday night.

That’s where a 62-year-old woman from Tennessee was pulled from the water.

According to her friends, Sherrie came down to Panama City Beach on a girls trip and tragically lost her life while swimming in the Gulf.

Her husband and friends are looking to bring her body back to Tennessee for a final resting place.

A local facebook page, “All Things Panama City Beach Outreach” group immediately stepped up to help, and created a fundraiser.

“The main reason for this is to get her body back to Tennessee. They didn’t have the funds to be able to do that and some final expenses and everything. I did have some private transport companies reach out to us and they’re willing to discount their rate to do it privately so hopefully any remaining money can just go to final expenses,” said President of All Things PCB Outreach, Chris Jennings.

So far they have raised over $8,000.

“I didn’t really have a goal amount in mind. I think the more the better probably just to kind of ease the financial burden. Like I said we’re knocking on $10,000’s door right now and if we can get there I think that would be a great pcb loves you kind of gift,” said Jennings.

To learn how to donate to the fundraiser, go to https://www.Facebook.Com/allthingspcb/

