Flashy updates are coming to the Panama City Beach crosswalks this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach will be making some flashy updates to the crosswalks on Front Beach Road in the coming months.

This idea came from beach police after they noticed an increase in pedestrian versus vehicle accidents.

Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto wants to remind everyone of the importance of crosswalks.

“And also I would like to remind the motorists that it is against the law to not stop for somebody at a crosswalk who is trying to cross the road,” Casto said.

Casto said the city has a plan to make sure drivers and pedestrians never miss the crosswalks again.

The beach council and police department have identified the areas that are most problematic.

“We had various safety issues with pedestrians at the 11 locations that were recommended by our police department,” Casto said.

The goal is to make the crosswalks on the beach more noticeable. For the signs, they will add flashing lights so you can’t miss them, and on the roads, the plan is to add a fresh coat of bright paint.

“It will be a push-button activated when someone wants to cross Front Beach Road,” Casto said.

He said this will be a major benefit for the city especially as we head into the busy season. The project will be funded using community redevelopment agency dollars.

“We have an estimate of about 250 thousand dollars to do the 11 different locations,” Casto said.

Casto said they plan to put the project out for bid next month and hopefully start construction this summer.