Five people injured after hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Five people were injured after a hit and run crash involving a golf cart late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thomas Drive near the intersection of Chickasaw Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three men and two women from Louisiana were traveling west on Thomas Drive on an 8-seater golf cart when they were rear-ended.

Witnesses told authorities it was a newer model gray Dodge Charger, with a rear spoiler and a Georgia tag beginning with the letter “G.”

They said the vehicle left the scene of the crash and continued onto Thomas Drive.

Troopers said three of the five people on the golf cart were ejected from the vehicle before the golf cart went off the road and crashed into a treeline.

Four of the five people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the golf cart, a 45-year-old man had significant injuries but is expected to be okay.

The four others had minor injuries.

Witnesses also told authorities the Charger has front-end damage and may have a damaged front right headlight assembly.

It may also have two white stickers on each bottom corner of the rear window.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol Panama City Station, Crime Stoppers, or *FHP.