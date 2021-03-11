Emerald Coast Cruizin’ rolls into Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Thousands of classic cars, trucks and other cool vehicles are making their way into Panama City Beach for the Emerald Coast Cruizin’ classic car show.

The festival will take place in Aaron Bessant Park from Wednesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 13.

While the event is sure to attract car lovers from all over the country, there is also some fun for the whole family.

“We got some great bands coming out, we got great vendors and food, and things to do for the kids. There is so much to do,” said Robert Parrish, the event promoter.

There will even be a Jensen Healy, a sports car, that will be auctioned off for charity.

“Thanks to the Panama City Beach Optimist Club who donated the vehicle. It will be auctioned off on Saturday and all the proceeds will go to childhood cancer research,” Parrish said.

Parrish said the event has been doing shows in Panama City Beach for 17 years, but this is their sixth spring show.

General Admission tickets are $15 daily. Kids 12 and under get in for free. If you’re wanting to bring your classic car to the event Parrish said that while pre-registration is closed, you can still register your classic car at the event for $65 or $100 for VIP.

You can purchase tickets here.