ECP Airport sees high travel numbers for New Years holiday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Years Eve holiday is traditionally a busy time for airports, and here locally at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, they saw those effects as well.

The four different airlines available at the airport, all serviced travelers this New Years holiday.

With the most popular days nationwide being Thursday and Friday, ECP Airport saw those crowds come through their terminals.

Families and couples all spent the past several days traveling to see loved ones and celebrating the beginning of a new year.

“I think what we saw at the airport is an average to above average number of people going through the airport. The initial reports show were level or a little bit above. Once we get those numbers in, we will be able to talk more definitively about the holiday weekend,” said Executive Director, Parker McClellan.

McClellan says the official figures for this holiday weekend should come in on Monday.