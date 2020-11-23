ECP Airport leaders discuss Thanksgiving week travel ahead of holiday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year, but during the pandemic those numbers won’t look as high as usual. 

Leaders at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport say they still expect somewhat of a crowd.

“It is kind of going to be a little different, we’re not really sure how it’s going to be we know that the weekends on the return is usually the biggest, so we’re counting on saturday and sunday being pretty busy,” said Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Parker McClellan.

McClellan says although numbers are slightly down, he does still expect people to be traveling through the airport this week.

He says its important people follow all safety protocols while traveling.

“Masks are required. They are required by the airlines, so we worked very hard to continue that through the process, so when you check in you need to have a mask, when you go through a checkpoint you have to, when you get on a plane you have to wear a mask on the duration of your flight also,” said McClellan.

As far as packing goes, the TSA website has the most accurate account of what you are allowed to carry. You can find that link below:

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

