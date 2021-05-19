ECP Airport has highest passenger numbers in April since its original opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Passenger numbers at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport are soaring to new heights.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, leaders at the airport were excited to announce that April was a record-breaking month for ECP.

Not only were they ranked top four in capacity growth since the COVID pandemic, but also had the highest traveler numbers in April, since the airport first opened.

With over 143,000 passengers just that month, airport officials say their passenger numbers since 2019 have gone up 58.2%. They expect these statistics to continue to skyrocket.

“We’ve seen that our market can sustain the tourism traffic that we have. We believe it will only continue to go up. Which we’ve seen every year frankly in the summer months of June, July, and August. So we’re expecting to have a great summer. And we even have more flights directly into our airport.” said Airport Board Chairman, Glen McDonald.

McDonald says if the numbers continue to grow in the same direction, that not only will airport costs increase but also the need for additional personnel.