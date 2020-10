PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City Beach home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Magnolia Beach Road.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Darrel Wise said one man was rescued from the home and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Firefighters have not confirmed what started the fire.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided here.