Drew Whitman named Panama City Beach City Manager

UPDATE:

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It’s official – Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman will be the next City Manager of Panama City Beach.

The search started with 90 candidates. At Thursday’s council meeting the council members voted between the top two candidates Whitman and runner-up Jonathan Hayes. The third-place candidate Kenny Haskin dropped out of the race.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Whitman said. “Anytime I can give back to the community and that’s all I am trying to do.”

Whitman said he plans to work alongside the interim city manager, Al Short, for the next few weeks.

“He’s a smart man and I would like to be a sponge and get some of that knowledge from him,” Whitman said.

The city’s legal team is now working on Whitman’s contract. There is no word on what the salary will be.

Councilman Geoff McConnel said the city has also been talking about hiring an assistant city manager to help with the duties. Whitman will choose that person.

“Both the interim city manager and the incoming city manager are welcome to have that position and role, and hopefully he gets that in place,” McConnell said.

Whitman has been with Panama City Beach police for 30 years; nine of those as chief.

As he accepts the city manager role, that leaves an open spot for Police Chief.

