CPAR’s second annual Festival of the Trees brings lots of holiday cheer

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season for giving and community members are getting in the spirit at the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors second annual Festival of the Trees.

Christmas trees, gift baskets and more were up for auction at this event and all the money raised will benefit local charities.

Attendees like Amy Sheridan are getting in the spirit.

“We’ve been looking at that pink tree over there because it is very cute,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan has her eye on a few items. However, participating in the auction isn’t the only way they are helping out.

“We actually donated a tree so we can’t wait to see it get auctioned off,” Sheridan said.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Life Management Center

Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Lori Allen said this event will give families in need the Christmas of their dreams – and that is what the holiday season is really all about.

“To see the resiliency of this group to make sure agencies like our own continue to be supported, what better can you think of during the holidays,” Allen said.

Between the laughter and the smiles, Pam Mathis the CPAR Festival of Trees Chair said coming together to better the community is needed.

“We needed this,” Mathis said. “We needed to be able to come together to do good for the community and show how much we appreciate being a part of this community.”