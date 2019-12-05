Cops n’ Kids toy drive underway

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department is asking for toy donations for families in need this Christmas.

The sixth annual Cops n’ Kids toy drive began November 29 and will end December 7.

“This is about community helping community, that’s what it really is. We depend on the community to help us with this,” Lt. Jamey Wright said.

The toy drive is part of the Holiday Helpers program. Families will receive a Christmas ham and bag of food in addition to toys.

John Starling with Florida Watersports got involved with the toy drive a few years ago and says there are a lot of area kids who wake up on Christmas morning like its any other day. He is living in a RV next to a bus and spends his day collecting toys.

“I’m very blessed. My children, they’re covered, they’re taken care of but other people aren’t. Other people, if we don’t step it up, they’re not gonna have a Christmas,” Starling said.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at either PCB Walmart.

  • 15495 Panama City Beach Pkwy (in Pier Park)
  • 10270 Front Beach Rd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Volusia County DWC brings truckload of supplies to Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volusia County DWC brings truckload of supplies to Bay County"

Blountstown State Bound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blountstown State Bound"

Panama City woman in need of a kidney transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City woman in need of a kidney transplant"

Stuff the Bus kicks off Dec. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuff the Bus kicks off Dec. 8"

Center for the Arts welcomes community for holiday events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Center for the Arts welcomes community for holiday events"

Recovering addict uses decade challenge to inspire others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering addict uses decade challenge to inspire others"
More Local News