Cops n’ Kids toy drive underway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department is asking for toy donations for families in need this Christmas.

The sixth annual Cops n’ Kids toy drive began November 29 and will end December 7.

“This is about community helping community, that’s what it really is. We depend on the community to help us with this,” Lt. Jamey Wright said.

The toy drive is part of the Holiday Helpers program. Families will receive a Christmas ham and bag of food in addition to toys.

John Starling with Florida Watersports got involved with the toy drive a few years ago and says there are a lot of area kids who wake up on Christmas morning like its any other day. He is living in a RV next to a bus and spends his day collecting toys.

“I’m very blessed. My children, they’re covered, they’re taken care of but other people aren’t. Other people, if we don’t step it up, they’re not gonna have a Christmas,” Starling said.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at either PCB Walmart.