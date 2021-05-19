Final three candidates for Panama City Beach Police Chief are interviewed

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is one step closer to having a new police chief.

Patrol Lieutenant Christopher Boyer, has been an officer since 2002.

Wednesday, the civil service board interviewed the top three candidates for the job. All of them are internal applicants.

Captain of Investigators Jason Jones, has been with the beach police since 1997.

The candidates are Lieutenant Christopher Boyer, Captain Jason Jones, and Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez.

City Manager and former police chief, Drew Whitman, said they are all capable but he wants to find the best leader for this unique department.

“Panama City Beach is a different environment to work in because we don’t have a normal residential base we deal with thousands of millions of visitors year-round so it is a different kind of law enforcement,” Whitman said. “You never know what you are going to get into from day to day so I want someone who has experience dealing with large crowds or popup events.”

Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez is an internet investigations specialist and has been with the department since 2004.

Now that the interviews are done, Whitman will take another look at all the applications and discuss them with Interim Chief Chad Lindsey.

Whitman said they will announce the new chief at the next city council meeting on Thursday, May 27.