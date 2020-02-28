City residents and officials celebrate new City Hall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After years in the making, Panama City Beach has welcomed in their new city hall. The council and residents celebrating the new building Thursday.

Construction on the four million dollar project finished up late 2019.

Current council members and past council, along with citizens and representatives from the chamber of commerce gathered outside the front doors for a ribbon-cutting.

Anyone was then able to get a tour through the new building or meet new city manager Tony O’rourke as the event served as a meet and greet.

“The city deserves it. We’re not a little town anymore. We’re celebrating 50 years this August and we’ve come along way,” said Mayor Mike Thomas.

O’Rourke says getting face to face time with residents will be crucial to learning the area and also the needs.

“We’re here to meet the needs and expectations of our citizens so the opportunity to meet people one on one is fantastic and I’ve been meeting people since I arrived but meeting them in a big group is even better,” he said.

The city hall building completes the city’s campus and will house the administrative staff.