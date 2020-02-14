City Council reallocates $15k to City Manager salary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A little extra money is coming into Panama City Beach and being put towards new city manager Tony O’Rourke’s salary.

O’Rourke is making $170,000 a year from the city. Before he was hired, former city manager Mario Gisbert was working part time for PCB and part time for Mexico Beach.

Gisbert started as full time city administrator in mexico beach this past Friday. Instead of being paid double, Panama City Beach officials ended Gisbert’s contract early, thus ending the Mexico Beach partnership early.

This is now sending $15,000 back to Panama City Beach. On Thursday, the council amended their budget to put this money towards the new man in charge, O’Rourke.

“Our new City Manager was able to hit the ground running. Holly, who was the acting city manager did a great job with passing off all the things that had been done so it was a great transition to where we comfortable enough to allow him to go ahead and take the full time position sooner, saving us more money,” said councilman Hector Solis.

To see the details of O’Rourke contract with the city, click here.