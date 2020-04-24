City Clerk search begins in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At the end of March, the Panama City Beach city council decided to terminate the employment of City Clerk Mary Jan Bossert.

She was in the position for a little over a year.

On Thursday, the council approved a contract with Colin Baezinger and Associates to help find the next person for the position.

This is the same company used when the city was searching for a new city manager. This time around, they are using that same hybrid approach meaning city employees and the head hunter company will split the work.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke says this approach will allow the city council to be involved heavily in the search but also save the city money.

“We get the benefits of a professional executive firm but a reduction in costs. The cost to do that is 20-30,000 dollars. Colin will do that for $14,500 cause the staff will assist in the advertising, the logistics of working with the candidates and we’ve also assisted in the creation of the profile of the position, at least drafting it for them so we’re able to reduce costs but still get the benefits,” O’Rourke said.

As the city isn’t bringing in as much money as it normally does this time of year, expenses are an even bigger thing to keep an eye on.

When asked why this money was still important to spend at this time, this was O’Rourke’s response: “It’s a very critical position. It’s one of only three charter positions in the city council, you gotta get it right. the consequences of not getting it right are somewhat obvious and the council wants to make sure they have and going to define the expectations, the needs, the experiences they desire, and hopefully get candidates that fit that bill.”

O’Rourke says they hope to have a city clerk hired no later than August.