Chip Hilton Classic Foundation donates $25,000 to IBD research

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, the Chip Hilton Classic Foundation presented $25,000 to fund the University of Florida Health Foundation’s Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease research.

The presentation took place at the Holiday Golf Club. The donation was made on behalf of Cody Khan, an owner of the local Holiday Inns, his family and the Hilton family.

Hilton Inc’s vice president of marketing Philip Colvin said that the donation to inflammatory bowel disease research is a personal one.

“This particular disease has directly impacted our owner’s family and we all were around while they grew up and so it’s a very personal thing to all of us to see that this disease finds a cure,” Colvin said.

IBD affects approximately 1.4 million people in the U.S. and can be extremely painful and disruptive. That is why the University of Florida’s senior director of development Patrick Henry said donations like this are crucial.

“I mean, just imagine as a high school student, or someone going to college trying to study for final exams right now, and having to suffer through this terrible disease,” Henry said. “In addition, maybe you’re trying to get your first job out of college and you are suffering from this disease.”

To learn more about UF’s IBD research, visit its website.