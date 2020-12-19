“Child Left Behind” grants 264 children’s Christmas wishes

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday the Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services held their annual “Child Left Behind” Christmas Giveaway at Sisters of the Sea Restaurant.

This year the organization was able to sponsor 264 kids to make their christmas wishes come true. This is almost six times as many kids as they helped last year.

Children who are involved in this program are from single parent homes why they cannot afford to buy their own gifts. Many of these children’s parents are in drug and rehab programs “leaving their child behind on the holidays.”

That is why CEO of the organization, Glenda Richardson Carr, said she started the program to ensure everyone has a merry christmas.

“I’m really excited for the kids,” Carr said. “The thought of not having a bicycle or a pair of shoes tugs at my heart and I’m excited to know that these kids will have a good Christmas.”

Carr said they provide each child with an outfit, a pair of shoes and after that they get to pick out three wishlist items.

At Saturday’s event, kids also had the opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus and drink hot chocolate with friends.