PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A crash involving a Bay Town Trolley and a truck slowed traffic and sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Front Beach Road in front of Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, a truck rear-ended the trolley. They said 17 patients were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters told News 13 the injuries were non life-threatening.