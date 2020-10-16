Boys and Girls Club of Bay County raises over $50,000 with shooting range fundraiser

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Boys and Girls Club got some help Friday from the second annual ‘Shooting For Great Futures’ Tournament.

The event worked like a golf tournament.

“You go to every station as a ‘hole’, and you’ll have three or four players, they will add up all the scores and whoever has the highest score wins and vice versa,” said Boys and Girls Club Board Chair, Arthur Cullen.

Boys and Girls Club CEO Hank Hill said the event is helping them at just the right moment.

“It’s coming at a perfect time, coming out of COVID, we had to have our ratios with children a little bit lower than usual. So our staffing has been a little bit higher and cost us more money,” said Hill.

Gun enthusiasts, county commissioners, and sheriffs deputies participated in the friendly competition.

“It’s exciting, I think the county is ready to get out and have a good time and a lot of folks coming out here today supported a great cause,” said Cullen.

“We can’t do what we do without the support of businesses, local business owners, and really community-minded people giving back,” said Hill.

All of the money raised helps keep the local Boys and Girls Club operation running.

Boys and Girls Club leaders say they’ve raised nearly $50,000 in total.