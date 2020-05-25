Boating buisnesses takes off during Memorial Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Memorial Day Weekend has brought in thousands to the area. People from all over have come to Bay County to relax and soak up the sunshine.

Vacationers over in Panama City Beach are taking to the waterways. Whether it be fishing trips, dolphin tours or even pontoon rentals, boating companies say it has been business nonstop.

After many businesses had their doors closed for several weeks, the influx of vacationers is much need.

“It’s extremely nice, after 42 days of being in quarantine and being shut down hurt us and hurt a lot of other businesses,” said Owner of Seascreamer, Andy Redmond.

“Not only the fishing boat, but the Shell island boat has been going. Our eco-tour, our ferry. I know the captains are happy to be back at work and I think our customers are excited to see us back too,” said Capt. Anderson’s Marina Marketing Director, Chelsea Ray.

Businesses are saying the crowds are a sight for sore eyes.

“It has been a great weekend at the marina. We’ve seen a really killer turnout, I think if you were just excited to get out of their houses and the fish were really hungry so they both have come back with pretty hefty catches and we can’t complain about that,” said Ray.

“Everybody’s just talking about the great sunshine in the fresh air, and they just feel like it’s like a new lease on life to be outside again,” said Redmond.

Many boating businesses say it’s busier than any Memorial Day Weekend they’ve seen on and off the water.

Officials want to remind people to still obey the proper safety protocols and follow social distancing guidelines.