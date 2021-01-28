Beach to rename “Bay Parkway” in honor of former mayor Phillip Griffitts Senior

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — If you are driving down Highway 79 in the coming weeks you may see a name change for one street.

Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council announced they will change the name of “Bay Parkway” to “Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway” to honor the former mayor who died two months ago.

The former mayor’s family attended the presentation in his honor and spoke about the legacy Griffitts left on the city.

Some tears were shed from both family and friends who say Mayor Griffitts loved Panama City Beach so much and would be proud to see how far it has come.

His son, Bay County Commissioner “Griff” Griffitts, said this will be a memory his family will share forever.

“We will have a long long legacy of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway on this beach and I hope everybody understands the history of it and understands his love for this beach and grows with that affection,” Griffitts said. 

The city will be putting up the new sign in the coming weeks.

