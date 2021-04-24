Beach police warn about the dangers of social media after controversial Tik Tok goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are warning people to not believe everything they hear on social media.

A group of unidentified boys posted a video on Tik Tok, promoting April 24 as “national rape day” the video went viral and is causing controversy.

Beach police want people to know this is a hoax and say nothing about the Tik Tok is correct.

Sexual assault and violence is a serious issue and should not be used as a joke.

Corporeal Tiffany Mccullough said this is nothing more than social media propaganda and should not be made into a joke out of respect for victims of sexual violence.

“It’s life changing,” Mccullough said. “It affects them, their families, the community everybody so we take it very seriously and investigate them to the full extent. It is not something we take lightly, it is nothing to joke about, nothing to post fake videos about. So we take this very seriously.”

Mccullough also wants to remind everyone that once you put something on social media it is out there for everyone to see.

She said videos like these spread like a wildfire and can be harmful to others.