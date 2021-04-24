Beach police collect boxes of prescription drugs for national take back day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — April 24 is the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Panama City Beach Police Department is doing their part to get prescription drugs off the streets.

Beach police officers put up collection sites at Walmarts, on Front Beach Road, and near Pier Park, for people to drop off leftover prescription medication.

This gives people an opportunity to dispose of the meds properly so they aren’t misused.

Corporeal Tiffany Mccullough said they do this once a year and it is a step toward ending the opioid epidemic.

“It will just keep it out of the wrong hands of people who aren’t prescribed it,” Mccullough said. “It won’t solve the problem but hopefully it will make a dent in the drugs that are floating around out there.”

People could drop off any prescription meds including vicodin and oxycodone.

All Saturday morning, people brought bags full of pills to the stores. By noon authorities had filled up two large boxes.