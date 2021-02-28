Beach guidelines for Spring Breakers begin March 1st

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Vacationers and residents of Panama City Beach can expect a heavier police presence on the white sands as of Monday morning, as guidelines for spring breakers will be implemented for the month of March.

For some time now Panama City Beach officials have been cracking down on the partying. There is a no-alcohol policy on the beach, and bars also will close at 2 am instead of 4 am.

Other guidelines include no gatherings in public parking lots and no gatherings of more than 125 people on the actual beach is allowed. Officers will constantly be patrolling the beaches throughout the month and have a zero-tolerance policy.

These restrictions will go into place Monday and stay in effect until March 31st.