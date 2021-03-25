Beach businesses see their best March numbers in years

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Traffic in Panama City Beach has not only been busy on the roads, but also for businesses.

After the off-season and a difficult year with COVID-19 shutdowns, the money is finally starting to flow back into the Panama City Beach economy.

Philip Colvin, the Manager at the Holiday Inn Resort, said this has been one of the best Marches they’ve had in three to four years.

“There’s a lot more demand causing the prices to go up, but it’s causing a lot of great things to happen on Panama City Beach,” Colvin said.

Colvin said their booking pace is higher than ever and rooms are selling out fast. He said this is looking like a trend for the coming months.

“We are probably going to have one of the busiest falls we have ever had and really this year is going to be incredible,” Colvin said.

Whether the business is a bar, restaurant, retail or a hotel business owners say this march was one of the best they’ve ever had and they’re hoping it stays that way for the rest of the season.

At The Sandbar, General Manager Gerald Yarborough said this March has been triple the business they normally have. He said business is at a steady pace all day.

Yarbrough said it doesn’t normally pick up this quickly until later in the season.

“You usually look at May, June, and July, but now we are looking at it in March, which really helps the economy,” Yarbrough said.

He said this year’s crowd has been more families rather than college kids. He said this is good for business, the food, the employees, and much more.

“It is totally great, I just hope it doesn’t stop,” Yarbrough said.