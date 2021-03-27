Bay County law enforcement honors fallen police officer Kevin Kight

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It has been 16 years since Sergeant Kevin Kight was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop. Saturday his family and fellow officers gathered to honor his life.

Kight worked with the Panama City Beach Police Department for 10 years, alongside many of the current officers.

Now his son, Brandon, who was almost five when his father was killed, is serving as an officer with the beach police.

Kight’s widow, Christina Kight-McVay, said this year feels different for her seeing her son stand next to her in uniform where his dad should be too.

“The law enforcement family that has always been there for my son is now one of them,” Kight-McVay said.

Members of the Panama City Beach Police Department as well as the Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies attended the ceremony.

Both Christina and Brandon said the Bay County law enforcement is a big family and they are lucky to have that support.