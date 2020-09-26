Bay County Chamber of Commerce honors hard working businesses

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hands out the annual Industry Appreciation Celebration awards today.

These awards are to honor the hard work and dedication that Bay County businesses put in everyday.

The attendees of this morning’s event included, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, Bay County commissioners, and representatives from area businesses.

Chairman of the ISC task force Alex King said it is so important to recognize the industries that make Bay County great.

“It recognizes all the hard work and dedication that our industries and counties here put their heart and soul into making themselves successful and Bay County successful every day – day in and day out,” said King.

CFO Jimmy Patronis was the keynote speaker at the event and addressed the importance of business liability reform.

Patronis told the crowd, “Necessary business liability reform is critical to ensure our economy can recover and businesses can thrive without the constant threat of lawsuits that will hurt their chances to succeed and -inevitably- hike insurance rates.”