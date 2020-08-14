Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Man in wheelchair killed in early morning crash

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, a man crossing the road in a wheelchair was hit and killed Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Richard Jackson Boulevard and Panama City Beach Parkway.

Officials say the man was 63 years old and homeless.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are on scene at a fatal wreck on Back Beach Road near Richard Jackson Boulevard.

The wreck happened Friday morning. Panama City Beach Police are investigating the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 This Morning previews scallop season 2020

Muskegon-area woman gets tatted at 103 years old

FBI 'extremely concerned' for missing mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida

Suspect charged with murdering 5-year-old Wilson boy appears in court

Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter movement

Wilson police searching for man wanted in killing of 5-year-old boy

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the