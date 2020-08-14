Man in wheelchair killed in early morning crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, a man crossing the road in a wheelchair was hit and killed Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Richard Jackson Boulevard and Panama City Beach Parkway.

Officials say the man was 63 years old and homeless.

The wreck happened Friday morning. Panama City Beach Police are investigating the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.