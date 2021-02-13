Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County to host Valentine’s Day adoption event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Valentines Day is Sunday, and don’t worry if you don’t have a valentine just yet. Some cute kittens are looking for their meow-entines.

Sunday, the Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County will hold an adoption event at The Brass Tap in Pier Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be a puppy kissing booth if you’re a dog lover.

The shelter will also be collecting supplies like cat litter, cat food, pee pads, and fleece blankets. Those who donate an item can enjoy a free beer and 15 percent off their bill.