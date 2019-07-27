Alabama man dies after being thrown from golf cart

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is dead after being thrown from a golf cart in Panama City Beach.

It happened Thursday night around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sea Breeze Drive and Grouper Avenue.

Reports said three men were in a golf cart headed east on Sea Breeze Drive when the driver traveled into the intersection and attempted to make a left onto Grouper Avenue.

It was at that time that 26-year-old Jonathan Welch of Cullman, Alabama was thrown from the golf cart.

He was taken to Bay Medical where he later died from his injuries.