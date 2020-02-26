Airport prepares for Spring Breakers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport expects 17% growth over the next several years. One of the annual peak times for the airport, is, of course, Spring Break.

Several years ago, Panama City Beach was changed to a more family-oriented destination. That being said, the large amounts of people coming in and out of the airport is continuously heavy.

Airport staff members are spending time making adjustments to accommodate the large crowds of people coming in.

“We do a variety of things, cleaning up the terminal, preparing it. The airlines make staff adjustments. So the airport in total is preparing for the spring season to begin in early March. And based on what we are seeing so far, that the loads are going to be really good and we’re excited about all those people coming to our community,” said Executive Director, Parker McClellan.

May airlines will also be offering specific direct flights for the month of March specifically. Some cities included are Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, and St. Louis.

“We’re going to start seeing the families coming, with the changing schedule the first week in March, when Southwest adds flights, United adds some additional destinations, so we’re excited to kick off the 2020 season in early March,” said McClellan.

Airport staff also recommends checking online for what you can bring in your checked luggage and carry-ons, to avoid extra time spent at security. And also, pack your patience.