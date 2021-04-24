A variety of vendors come out for Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show is back for business.

Many people came by the Laketown Wharf event center to check out food trucks and other vendors from all across the United States.

Show Organizer Tracey Neudecker said they have merchants ranging from jewelry to furniture to clothing at this weekend’s event.

There is also a raffle where all the proceeds will benefit A Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

This organization helps adults with brain injuries recover, and Neudecker said she is excited to help the cause.

“They do all sorts of different things to help them interact and recover from their brain injuries in a healthy way so that we can promote them back out to society,” Neudecker said.

The show has 17 thousand square feet filled with vendors.

If you missed out on the event Saturday, don’t worry, you can still check it out Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.