50 thousand colorful eggs cover the fields at Frank Brown Park Easter egg hunt

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla (WMBB) — This morning kids swarmed Frank Brown Park to participate in a giant Easter egg hunt.

50 thousand colorful eggs were placed on the fields filled with all sorts of prizes.

The sun was shining and it was an egg-celent day for an egg hunt.

Kids big and small hopped around to find the golden egg, and fill their baskets to the brim.

Kyland Swain said this is the most Easter eggs he’s ever seen at an event like this.

“I think it was really fun because there were a lot of eggs and a lot of candy,” Swain said.

Children ages zero to ten were able to participate in this event. There was no limit to how many eggs each kid could pick up.

The kids hopped onto the field with lots of excitement. Abbey Barwick said there were great prizes inside.

“There’s one toy and one piece of candy in each egg so I think we got a lot of toys and a lot of candy,” Barwick

All 50 thousand eggs were gone within minutes. At the end the kids sat and counted how many they got.

The number of eggs each kid got wasn’t completely clear but it was enough to get a sugar rush.