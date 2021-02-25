49 applications have come in for Panama City Beach City Manager position

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a new city manager in Panama City Beach is in full swing.

The application has been open for just over a week and the city has already received 49 applicants.

The application will close on Thursday. Then the council will meet for a special meeting on Friday March 5 at 9 a.m. to look over each application.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said people from across the country have applied for the job and the council is committed to finding the best fit.

“Obviously it is a well sought out position. It is a great job with a great environment,” Sheldon said. “People want to be here and they want to work here so it gives us a great opportunity to look at many different applications that come in.”

As a reminder, the city has less than 90 days to fill the position permanently since that is the deadline for their interim city manager.

They say they are confident they will be able to work quickly and efficiently.