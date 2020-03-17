3rd annual SandJam concert in PCB canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, event organizers announced the cancellation of the 2020 SandJam rock music festival, scheduled for April 24-26.

In a news release, organizers said there are no plans to reschedule the festival this year, but look forward to seeing everyone back on the beach for SandJam 2021 on April 23-25 next year.

Anyone who purchased a ticket through an official authorized SandJam ticket outlet will have the credit/debit card used for the purchase automatically refunded. SandJam is not responsible for refunding tickets purchased through a third party.