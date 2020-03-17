3rd annual SandJam concert in PCB canceled

Panama City Beach
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, event organizers announced the cancellation of the 2020 SandJam rock music festival, scheduled for April 24-26.

In a news release, organizers said there are no plans to reschedule the festival this year, but look forward to seeing everyone back on the beach for SandJam 2021 on April 23-25 next year. 

Anyone who purchased a ticket through an official authorized SandJam ticket outlet will have the credit/debit card used for the purchase automatically refunded. SandJam is not responsible for refunding tickets purchased through a third party.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about travel and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about travel and coronavirus"

13Now Jimmy Patronis talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "13Now Jimmy Patronis talks coronavirus"

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to protect yourself from coronavirus"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17"

3/17 White House press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/17 White House press conference"

Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.