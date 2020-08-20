Panama City Beach to name a new fire chief Thursday

The nationwide search for a new Panama City Beach Fire Chief has officially been narrowed down to three candidates.

The search began after former Chief, Larry Couch, resigned after an investigation confirmed inappropriate text messages between Couch and a female employee.

After launching an online application, panel member and Division Chief, Terry Parris says the city quickly received 43 applicants from around the country eagar for the position.

“Our civil service board went through the applications and the resumes and they had a workshop last week and narrowed those candidates down to 10,” said Parris

Wednesday morning a panel of around 20 current fire department members interviewed the remaining 10 candidates to find the right fit.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke says he is looking for someone with certain leadership qualities.

“So that’s exciting but it’s also a big responsibility to pick the right person and to bring the leadership and qualities we want for this individual and department,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke says the panel has narrowed the search down to three finalists. Those finalists will be interviewed again Thursday before a final decision is made.

O’Rourke says it is important they find a person capable of handling the responsibilities of the job.

This includes maximizing the use of their resources and juggling not only fire and EMS duties but also beach safety.

“It will take someone again who is strategic, visionary, strong communicator, empowering, innovative and result oriented,” said O’Rourke.

Out of the three final candidates two are external and one is Interim Chief Ray Morgan from within the Panama City Beach Fire Department.

O’Rourke says after the panel makes their decision he will look over their assessments and have the final say.