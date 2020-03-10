20,000+ PCB water customers affected by leak

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials announced a leak in a primary 36-inch water transmission is impacting 20,000 of their utility users.

A local utility contractor was brought in Tuesday morning to begin repairs while City workers were switching water flow to a bypass pipe. Repairs are currently underway and the City expects the line to be ready for service by Tuesday evening.

The City will not switch the line back, however, until after peak usage time tomorrow, to create a minimal amount of interruption to our users. The switch back to the repaired line is expected at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Customers could see some fluctuations in their water pressure during the transfer back to the use of the West Bay pumping station supplied pressure.

This is now resulting in a boil water notice for the water customers.

It is anticipated that the boil water notice will last for two days (48 hours), provided the City receives satisfactory results from state testing.

Tests must show that the system is clear of contaminants before a public rescission of the boil water notice can occur.

The boil water notice applies to water used for drinking, cooking, washing dishes and brushing teeth. It is recommended that users:

– Boil water for one minute and cool before use.

– Allow the water to run until it is clear before washing clothes.

– Avoid contact with cuts or other wounds when bathing.

– Discard any ice from automatic ice makers.

For questions, call the PCB Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours issues, please call (850) 233-5050.