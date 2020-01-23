14 sea turtles recovering at Gulf World Marine Institute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When a cold snap put 14 sea turtles in danger Gulf World raced to help.

After being found by the United States Geological Survey in St. Joseph Bay Wednesday night, 14 juvenile green sea turtles were brought to Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) to recover.

The turtles were found cold-stunned, which can happen when bay or estuary water drops below 50 degrees.

“Basically it means their body sorta loses its ability to function, their metabolism slows down and they are sort of unable to swim properly and to get out of the cold water so it’s like hypothermia for people,” Lauren Albrittain, GWMI stranding coordinator, said.

GWMI is one of three sea turtle rehab facilities in the Panhandle.

“It’s always great to be able to help the turtles. You know these are animals that are top predators in their environment, so whatever’s happening to them is a good sign of the rest of the environment and especially these cold stuns that are just sort of in the wrong place at the wrong time, we can get them warmed up, send them on back and hopefully they’ll keep contributing to the population which is what we want,” Albrittain said.

The recovery timeline will depend on each individual turtle, but if they’re healthy aside from the cold stun, they’ll just need warmed up and checked to make sure they can swim properly. They’ll then work with FWC on release.