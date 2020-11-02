14-million-dollar mansion hits Bay County Market

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With almost 22,000 square feet of home, the most expensive listing in Bay County hits the market at $14,000,000.

The three-story, waterfront mansion has closets the size of an entire normal sized home, a seven-car garage, three kitchens, and seven bathrooms. Its listing group, Corcoran Reverie said it’s very unique for the area.

“From the helicopter pad to the amount of waterfront footage, to the acreage and privacy, really throughout the entire Northwest Florida, there’s nothing really out there on the market like this today,” said Jacob Watkins, listing agent and partner at Corcoran and Reverie.

The 3.7-acre lot estate contains the following: a private helicopter pad, an infinity pool, a theatre room, a security system, a safe room, a nanny quarters, and even an outdoor dog washing patio.

“There is a main level kitchen, overlooking the water, overlooking the infinity-edge pool,” Watkins said. “There is an outdoor kitchen and as well there is a nanny quarters on the ground level that’s an additional kitchen that’s either for in-laws or a nanny suite.

And Watkins said, perhaps one of its biggest assets is its location to Shell Island that’s basically in its backyard.

“This home is truly a boaters dream, a fisherman’s paradise,” Watkins said. “With over 200 feet of water frontage, there is plenty of space to add a large dock.”

The home is currently in the hands of a company based out of New York called Corcoran Corporate.

Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Owner and Broker of Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Corporate said the Corcoran Group is always known for having the highest-priced sales.

“Whether it’s New York City, whether it’s the Hamptons, whether it’s Miami,” Farnum-Fasth said. “And now we’re bringing that same brand and that same recognition for Panama City Beach.

The home is currently listed in the MLS as well as other websites, including the Corcoran Reverie and Corcoran Group website.

“This is huge for Panama City Beach,” Farnum-Fasth said. “It’s huge to have a company like the Corcoran Group focused on this area and it’s huge for us to represent a home of this magnitude under the brand.”

Watkins said Corcoran Reverie doesn’t expect the home to stay on the market long. Since listing it on October 20, they’ve already had a lot of interest.

“We’ve had a ton of interest in the property. We show the property almost daily since our launch,” Watkins said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the right buyer so we are really excited to see how fast it moves.”

If you’d like to request a private tour, you can reach out to anyone on the listing team here.

“We do request that buyers are qualified before they come to view the home,” Watkins said.