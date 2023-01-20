PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators said they learned that Harris and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Vivian George Smith had been dating for about two months and had lived together for a few weeks.

However, before the shooting, the two got into an argument and Smith told Harris that he planned to move back to his home in south Florida. He then went to sleep.

“Harris stated to investigators that a short time after Smith went to sleep, she shot him in the head,” deputies wrote in a news release.

They added that while questioning Harris she, “told them several inconsistent statements that proved contrary to the evidence that the BCSO Crime Scene Unit collected and analyzed from the crime scene.”

Harris is charged with an open count of murder. She is expected to appear before a judge for the first time Friday afternoon.