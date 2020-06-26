Panama City Beach to postpone Summer Concert Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s Summer Concert Series is being postponed.

The Panama City Beach Government made the choice to postpone the concert series Thursday, after seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The concert series normally takes place at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater and were set to begin on June 6, but then were postponed to July. Now, concert-goers will have to wait some more for the series.

Some of the bands set to play were The New Respects, Good Enough For Good Times, The Lee Boys, Sound Arcade and more.

After evaluating COVID-19 case numbers over the next few weeks, the City Council will plan to pick a new date for the concert series on July 9.