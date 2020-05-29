Panama City Beach to offer new beach parking for residents only

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach city council voted on Thursday to start a new beach parking program for local residents.

They’ll be offering decals for purchase for Panama City Beach residents which will allow those residents to park in special, marked spots around the city. Initially, the parking spots will be located in special lots at three locations, Churchwell Drive, Richard Jackson Boulevard, and Thomas Drive.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said this has been a common request by residents who feel that there isn’t enough beach parking for them during tourism seasons.

“We hear your voice as residents and it’s a matter of everybody working together,” he said. “We found some areas where we had parking lots and we’ve carved off some of the spaces in those lots to make sure our residents have a place to enjoy those beaches as well.”

Sheldon said 125 decals will soon be made available only for Panama City Beach Residents to apply for.

“I think it’s a great pilot program and I think if it stays full then we can expand it,” he said. “If it’s not full, then we can shrink it down if we need to as well because we want to make sure we’re getting the best use out of our parking lots but we want to make sure that we’re listening and seeing that our citizens are taken care of first and foremost.”