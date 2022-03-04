PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– This weekend you’re sure to hear the sound of bagpipes and scent of hagis coming from Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

The Celtic Heritage Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Panama City Beach, will host its annual Panama City Beach Scottish Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5.

Bill McCurdy, who serves on the event committee said the whole purpose of the event is to celebrate the celtic heritage.

He added the event has been in Bay County for nearly 30 years. It was originally held at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Panama City before switching to Frank Brown Park a few years ago.

Attendees can enjoy the Scottish Highland Games which dates back to medieval times when Scottish men tested their strength through sports like the open stone throw or sheaf toss.

At the event you’ll be able to see male and female athletes attendees put their skills to the test and compete.

You also will be able to enjoy traditional Scottish food and buy Celtic-themed merchandise, along with seeing antique British cars and Irish step dancers.

Whiskey and Beer tasting will also be available at the event, but require an additional ticket to partake.

Tickets for the event can be bought at the gate or in advance on their website here.